BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.67%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.8%)
OGDC 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.42%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 19.7 (0.43%)
BR30 16,110 Increased By 93.3 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,861 Increased By 153.9 (0.34%)
KSE30 16,244 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India monitoring steel import situation

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

NEW DELHI: India is monitoring steel imports after shipments from China touched a five-year high in the first four months of the fiscal year that began in April, the country’s steel secretary told Reuters on Monday.

During April-July, China was the second-biggest steel exporter to India, after South Korea, selling 0.6 million metric tons, up 62% from the same period a year earlier.

India’s domestic steel industry has raised concerns over potential dumping by Chinese sellers. “We are monitoring the situation on imports and we have apprised the commerce ministry,” Nagendra Nath Sinha, the steel secretary, told Reuters.

Separately, a senior official in the ministry said some exporters had sold their surplus into the local market due to subdued demand overseas, contributing to a fall in prices domestically.

India, the world’s second-biggest crude steel producer, exported 2.6 million metric tons of the alloy during April-July, down 0.3% on year. The country, however, was a net exporter of finished steel.

Steel import

Comments

1000 characters

India monitoring steel import situation

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories