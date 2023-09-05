BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
NPO gets status of certification body under APO

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The National Productivity Organisation (NPO) Pakistan has achieved certification body status under the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) Accreditation Body, specifically for the certified productivity specialists’ programme.

Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, chief executive officer (CEO) of NPO, stated this while addressing a seminar here on Monday, adding that the initiative aims to promote the development of certified productivity professionals in Pakistan and advance the cause of cultivating a culture of productivity improvement in the nation.

Chaudhry underlined the significance of the status as a strategic initiative and said that this will contribute significantly to Pakistan’s productivity drive. He also noted that three other APO member countries, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Mongolia, recently attained accreditation for their certification bodies from APO, in alignment with the vision of their respective country leaders, with the assistance of APO.

This achievement underscores the pivotal role that certification bodies play in driving productivity initiatives in Pakistan.

The NPO chief said that his institution in collaboration with APO has commenced an international training course for assessors of the productivity specialists’ certification programme in the country which will continue till September 8th, 2023.

This essential training programme is set to welcome 17 esteemed overseas participants, representing 10 APO member countries, alongside five local participants. The course curriculum will be expertly delivered by renowned international resource speakers hailing from Singapore, Malaysia, and Mongolia.

The primary objectives of this intensive workshop are to nurture and equip proficient assessors within National Productivity Organisations, who play pivotal roles as APO-accredited certification bodies. Participants will be intimately acquainted with the requirements for productivity specialists, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the methods, criteria, and competencies essential for conducting assessments leading to the certification of productivity specialists.

At the opening ceremony of the event, Ismat Gul Khattak, director general of the Pakistan National Accreditation Council, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her inspiring remarks, Khattak praised the APO’s instrumental role in fostering the development of the Asia-Pacific region. She emphasised the need to rekindle our commitment towards realizing APO’s vision of “Inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth in the Asia-Pacific.”

Khattak extended a warm welcome to the international delegates and expressed her deep gratitude to both APO and NPO for addressing this vital subject matter. She underscored the significance of Pakistan’s collaboration with APO as a means to tackle long-standing productivity challenges.

The NPO is dedicated to complementing and strengthening the ministry’s mandate by striving towards its vision of “Economically Productive and Globally Competitive Pakistan.”

