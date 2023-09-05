BAFL 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
Three-day physical remand granted to Ali Wazir

Fazal Sher Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, granted police three-day physical remand for former parliamentarian Ali Wazir in a case registered against him related to the collection of funds to fuel anti-state activities.

The ATC duty judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing the case, approved a three-day physical remand of Ali Wazir. The case has been registered at Bhara Kahu police station. According to the FIR, the case was registered under Section 11-N of the Anti-Terrorism Act, as well as sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Section 11-N of the ATA deals with punishment under sections 11-H to 11-K, which include charges of fund-raising, use and possession, funding arrangements, and money laundering for the purpose of terrorism at the complaint lodged by one Shahzad, resident of NaiAbadi Bhara Kahu.

Earlier, the police produced Wazir before the court who was arrested by police on August 20 in another case and the court sent him to jail.

At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of Wazir in order to conduct an investigation of him regarding the financial assistance of terrorists. The prosecutor read out the text of the first information report (FIR) before the court.

The court summoned Wazir to the rostrum and asked him if he would want to say something. Wazir said that before the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) rally, the interior minister invited the PTM leader for talks. The interior minister told the PTM not to hold its rally outside the Supreme Court and hold their rally at Tarnol, he said, adding that the administration issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the public gathering. “I say this on oath that I have not even been to Bhara Kahu for a long time”, he said.

Which red line have you crossed, the judge asked Wazir. To this, Wazir said that we have not crossed any red line.

Have you pointed the gun at someone judge asked the former Wazir. I say this on oath that I never pointed the gun at someone, he said.

Attaullah Kundi, Ali Wazir's counsel, while opposing the prosecution's request for granting physical remand said that the court has granted bail to Imaan Mazari in this case. Is there any ban on PTM the judge asked?

Attuallah Kundi told the court that there is no ban on PTM.

The judge observed that this is the case of ATC but the judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain is on leave.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case told the court that he needed the physical remand of the accused in order to collect evidence regarding the collection of funding.

The court, after hearing arguments, granted a three-day physical remand of the accused and directed police to submit the medical report of the former member of the National Assembly.

