SMEDA’s efforts acknowledged for implementing National SME Policy

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has made great strides towards implementation of National SME Policy 2021 in effective manner despite numerous Challenges and constraints.

It has been acknowledged by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a letter written by Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary. The letter observed that irrespective of scarcity of financial and human resources, the organization has initiated many projects such as National Ideas Lab (NIL), SME One Window (SOW) and SME Database Development.

SMEDA has also achieved remarkable progress in a number of other areas in a short span under leadership of Mr. Farhan Aziz Khawaja, as CEO.

Besides, allocation of substantial funds for ongoing projects in PSDP, Land acquisition at Industrial Estates in Lahore & Quetta for establishment of SME Facilitation Centres as well as pursuing of various funding options and submission of 15 projects proposals for Export Development Fund and 22 project proposals for the Pakistan Innovation Fund speak volumes about the commitment of SMEDA team.

The letter hoped that all these initiatives would significantly contribute towards development of the SME sector in the country.

The KP Chief Secretary assured close coordination and assistance of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to develop SMEs in the Province.

