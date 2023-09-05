IG Punjab holds open court at CPO

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, held an open court at the Central Police Office to address the problems of the citizens, in which the IG Punjab issued orders after listening to the problems of the citizens and police personnel.

Ordering the concerned DPOs to take immediate action on the requests of the citizens and send a report, Dr Usman Anwar said that the district police officers should listen to the problems of the citizens on a daily basis and solve them at the local level.

IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, further said that it is the responsibility of the concerned supervisory officers to ensure solutions to the problems of the citizens at the grassroots level.

The IG Punjab further said that the concerned branch heads should ensure immediate redressal of the requests of the police personnel under personal supervision; all possible relief should be given according to merit on the requests related to transfer, posting, reward and punishment, and other departmental matters.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that only by solving the problems of the force can we demand better performance from them.

The IG Punjab also issued orders regarding the problems of the families of the employees who died during the service.

He further said that every possible care should be taken for the welfare of the police martyrs as well as the heirs of the employees who died during the service.

