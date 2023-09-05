BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.67%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.4%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
MLCF 28.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.48%)
PPL 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
PRL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21.7 (0.47%)
BR30 16,125 Increased By 108.8 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,887 Increased By 179.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,249 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IG Punjab holds open court at CPO

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, held an open court at the Central Police Office to address the problems of the citizens, in which the IG Punjab issued orders after listening to the problems of the citizens and police personnel.

Ordering the concerned DPOs to take immediate action on the requests of the citizens and send a report, Dr Usman Anwar said that the district police officers should listen to the problems of the citizens on a daily basis and solve them at the local level.

IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, further said that it is the responsibility of the concerned supervisory officers to ensure solutions to the problems of the citizens at the grassroots level.

The IG Punjab further said that the concerned branch heads should ensure immediate redressal of the requests of the police personnel under personal supervision; all possible relief should be given according to merit on the requests related to transfer, posting, reward and punishment, and other departmental matters.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that only by solving the problems of the force can we demand better performance from them.

The IG Punjab also issued orders regarding the problems of the families of the employees who died during the service.

He further said that every possible care should be taken for the welfare of the police martyrs as well as the heirs of the employees who died during the service.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar police martyrs

Comments

1000 characters

IG Punjab holds open court at CPO

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories