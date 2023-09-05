Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 04, 2023).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 21.50 22.00
2-Week 21.74 22.24
1-Month 22.22 22.72
3-Month 23.23 23.48
6-Month 23.33 23.58
9-Month 23.32 23.82
1-Year 23.39 23.89
Data source: SBP
