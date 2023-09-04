Pakistan
3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash
- A spokesperson of the the navy says helicopter crashed during a training flight
At least two Pakistan Navy officers and one soldier were martyred on Monday in a helicopter crash in Gwadar, Aaj News reported.
The helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar, a navy spokesperson said in a statement.
“The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault. As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives,” the spokesperson added.
An inquiry into the crash has been launched, the statement added.
Comments