BAFL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
BIPL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
BOP 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.16%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.83%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.28%)
FABL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FCCL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
GGL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
HUBC 81.22 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.65%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.95%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
OGDC 95.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.95%)
PAEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
PPL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.77%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.77%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.84%)
SSGC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.14%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.74%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,578 Increased By 53.6 (1.19%)
BR30 16,046 Increased By 215 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,707 Increased By 394.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 16,252 Increased By 164.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

  • A spokesperson of the the navy says helicopter crashed during a training flight
BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2023 03:49pm

At least two Pakistan Navy officers and one soldier were martyred on Monday in a helicopter crash in Gwadar, Aaj News reported.

The helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar, a navy spokesperson said in a statement.

“The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault. As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives,” the spokesperson added.

An inquiry into the crash has been launched, the statement added.

pakistan navy Gwadar army helicopters crash

Comments

1000 characters

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on sentiment

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend G20

Oil steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

PCB, BCCI officials briefly address media in Lahore

Pakistan Oxygen to raise nearly Rs750mn through rights issue

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Read more stories