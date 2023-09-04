3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

At least two Pakistan Navy officers and one soldier were martyred on Monday in a helicopter crash in Gwadar, Aaj News reported.

The helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar, a navy spokesperson said in a statement.

“The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault. As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives,” the spokesperson added.

An inquiry into the crash has been launched, the statement added.