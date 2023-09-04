Ukraine forces down 17 drones in Odesa region, strikes damage buildings

KYIV: Ukrainian forces downed 17 Russian drones over the southern Odesa region, the local governor said Monday, adding that strikes caused damage in a district on the Danube river that borders Romania.

“17 drones were shot down by our air defense forces,” Oleg Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Russia launches overnight drone strikes on Ukraine regions

“But, unfortunately, there are also hits. In several settlements of Izmail district, warehouses and production buildings, agricultural machinery and equipment of industrial enterprises were damaged.”