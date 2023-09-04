BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
US envoy reaches out to Maryam in Murree

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday at her Murree residence, the party said in a statement.

During the meeting, both discussed the significance of historic, longstanding bilateral ties between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of promoting mutual cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, economy, security, peace and regional stability.

US envoy reiterates demand of fair elections

According to the statement, Maryam Nawaz expressed appreciation for Ambassador Blome’s efforts on behalf of the United States during the very challenging COVID-19 pandemic as well as during last year’s devastating floods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan US Maryam Nawaz PMLN US Ambassador Donald Blome

