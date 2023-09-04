‘NBP offers financial services to promote int’l trade’

BEIJING: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has set up a stall in the Pakistan Pavilion at the China International Fair for Trade in Service (CIFTIS) to offer financial services to more and more clients in China and other countries to promote trade among them, Chief Representative, Shaikh Muhammad Shariq said on Sunday.

“CIFTIS is one of the largest exhibitions in China and we are participating in the exhibition by setting up our stall. With this exhibition, we want to connect more and more businessmen and traders and the financial institutions to expand our business and offer our services to more and more clients,” he told APP.

He said that this exhibition is related to trade in services which are one of the major components of the economy of any country. Hence, this exhibition will play a significant role in increasing the bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and China as well as other countries.

Shaikh Shariq informed that the bank is already providing a number of financial services to customers not only in China but in 17 countries around the globe.

Pakistani firms like Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), NETSOL, ISBEI, National Logistic Corporation (NLC), Fb Enterprises and others have also set up booths to attract investors at CIFTIS, which takes place in Beijing from September 2 to 6.