Pakistan

Sindh is land of great Sufi saints, points out governor

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

HYDERABAD: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori said that Sindh is the land of great Sufis Saints and among them Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s name was on the top.

He was talking to media persons after laying floral wreath and offering prayers on the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai on 3rd day (closing day) of his 280th Annual Urs Celebrations at Bhitshah.

He said that he reached there in the closing ceremony and prayed for the security, economy and stability of Pakistan. He said that despite the land of the Sufis, we were facing number of problems and these problems had specific reasons, “had we followed the message of these Sufis we would have not face such issues today and we would have been on the path of development today”.

He said that he knew that five hundred thousand devotees were arriving at Bhitshah daily. As due to Corona Pandemic, Urs Mubarak was being celebrated here after four years.

To a question about the meeting with Nawaz Sharif, the Governor Sindh said that we maintained our political relations and Ishaq Dar, the former Federal Finance Minister was also present in the meeting with Nawaz Sharif. He said there was a detailed discussion on the economy crises in the country particularly electricity crises being faced by people of Sindh.

He said that no any political party had the solution to these crises and all political forces would have to sit together for it. He said that apart from politics concrete steps would have to be taken to restore the stability and economy of Pakistan adding that due to the last flood, the most damage was done in Sindh and the people of Sindh were still facing these difficulties. “If we have to go to anyone including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari ten times for solving all problems, we will go as our goal should be the development and stability of Pakistan only”, he said.

He said that we all should support the Election Commission for holding of free, fair and transparent elections adding that caretaker government also had to work to deal with the storm of inflation.

Earlier, the Governor Sindh listened “Raag” from the faqeers of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in the courtyard of the Dargah and distributed clothes and other gifts to the deserving women. The caretaker Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Junaid Shah, Secretary Auqaf Manwar Ali Mahesar, Secretary Culture Abdul Aleem Lashari, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

