Retired employee gets pension arrears on directive of Ombudsman

Published 04 Sep, 2023

LAHORE: Upon the directive of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), the protracted pension arrears amounting to Rs. 2,524,832 rupees have finally been disbursed to a retired employee of the revenue department.

According to details, the complainant had submitted an application to the ombudsman’s office, stating that he had retired on December 25, 2019.

Nevertheless, he had yet to receive his pension dues, and his pension case had not been forwarded to the accounts office. Given the lack of progress in his case, the complainant earnestly implored for the intervention of the provincial ombudsman to compel the revenue department to settle his outstanding dues.

