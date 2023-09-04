BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Secretariat Subdivision: AC conducts crackdown against those violating dengue guidelines

APP Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to curb the spread of dengue, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat conducted a surprise inspection of various locations in the Secretariat Sub-Division here Sunday.

The inspection team sealed four factories, stores, and dustbins for violating dengue SOPs, while the managers were taken into custody, while other infringers were fined and warned, ICT Spokesman said.

The AC Secretariat, Syed Faizan Ali, led the inspection team, which comprised of officials from the health department, the municipal corporation, and the police. The team inspected workshops, tyre stores, nurseries, dustbins, and other facilities.

The inspection team found that four factories were not following the dengue SOPs. The factories were storing water in open containers, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The team also found that the tyre stores were not disposing of used tyres properly. The used tyres can also collect water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

AC also ordered the factories and tyre stores to be sealed immediately. The managers of the factories and stores were also taken into custody.

The inspection team fined several other violators of the dengue SOPs. The team also warned them to comply with the SOPs in the future.

The inspection was part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of dengue. He said that the government would not tolerate any violations of the dengue SOPs, he added.

He urged the people to cooperate with the government’s efforts to control dengue. He said that the people should keep their surroundings clean and should not allow water to collect in any containers.

The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat’s crackdown on dengue violations is a welcome move.

It is important to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of dengue, especially during the monsoon season.

The government’s efforts to control dengue will be successful only if the people cooperate he added.

dengue dengue cases dengue SOPs Syed Faizan Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Secretariat Subdivision: AC conducts crackdown against those violating dengue guidelines

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Minister unveils roadmap of ‘$10bn IT exports’

Change of power purchaser: PPIB forms tech body to ascertain pros, cons

PTBA asks FBR to take notice of sudden change in IRIS module

FTO summons senior FBR members for declaring manual income tax filers as inactive

NTISB issues advisory amid surging financial, banking scams

US envoy reaches out to Maryam in Murree

PM terms May 9 violence ‘coup attempt’

President being ‘persuaded not to take crucial decisions?

Floodwaters likely to reach Bahawalpur-Lahore highway

Read more stories