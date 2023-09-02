Release of water to River Sutlej: Non-sharing of data by India leads to disaster

LAHORE: Non-sharing of timing and magnitude of release of water to River Sutlej by India with Pakistan led to a disaster-like situation in localities around the river, said sources.

India has Bhakara and Pong Dams on River Sutlej with maximum level of 1680.82 feet and 1392.55 feet respectively. It released water out of the two dams once they attained maximum level back in the middle of July.

According to sources in the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of Pakistan Meteorological Department, India has released some 400,000 cusecs water, playing havoc with four to five districts within India before entering in the magnitude of about 200,000 cusecs to Pakistan through Ganda Singh Wala.

They said the disaster-like situation could be averted if India shared timing and magnitude of water release well in time. However, the Indian authorities prefer to conceal the data on the pretext that it was not bound to share data. The sources said India is supposed to share data with Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 in case the release of water comes to the level of 70,000 cusecs. However, India does not honour it on the ground that Pakistan cannot demand but request for sharing of data.

It may be noted that India has released water to River Sutlej after 35 years, as both Bhakara and Pong dams had not attained maximum level throughout these years. However, the current monsoon season brought maximum rain to India that led to overflowing of both the dams and finally release of water to River Sutlej. The Sutlej River continued to see “high” flood levels at Islam and Ganda Singh Wala Headworks, inundating standing crops in­cluding the maze, cotton, fodder and others after flood water entered rural areas near the Sutlej River belt, causing farmers losses worth billions of rupees.

Referring to the preliminary estimate and survey conducted by the officials of the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur, over 3,500 houses were badly damaged by flood water. The flood water wreaked havoc in 79 mauza jaat of Bahawalpur, causing complete devastation in three mauza jaat and partial damages in 69 mauza jaat, they added.

They said the rescue staff, boats and ambulances also rescued hundreds of people from flooded areas to safer places. The rescued people included 187 men, 144 women, 219 children and 51 newborn babies, they said, adding that 205 cattle were also evacuated to safer places.

