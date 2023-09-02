Floods in Sutlej: No significant loss of human/animal lives: ESD

LAHORE: As a result of timely evacuation of people and animals in inundated areas, there was no significant loss of human or animal lives especially during the second major flood onset on 16th August this year.

This was revealed by the Secretary, Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer while reviewing the operational performance of all districts of Punjab apart from the ongoing flood rescue operations in River Sutlej. He appreciated the rescuers who have been in the riverine area since the onset of first flood in River Sutlej on 6th July 2023.

During the briefing, it was informed that Rescue 1122 rescued 351,531 victims while responding to 176,560 emergencies across Punjab during the month of August 2023. Out of total emergencies, Rescue responded 36867 were road traffic accidents (RTAs), 114,325 medical emergencies, 1294 fire incidents, 6,274 delivery cases, 4,404 crime incidents, 4,019 falls / slipping 1,622 Electrocuted, 2,079 occupational injuries, 2,44 burn cases, 2,27 drowning incidents, 59 structural collapses, 1,243 animal rescue and 3,903 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

The meeting was informed that 296 people died in 36867 RTAs in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 8773 occurred in Lahore in which 35 people died. Similarly, 2588 RTCs in Multan, 2451 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2090 in Gujranwala, 1477 in Rawalpindi, and 1440 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 18048 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Likewise, majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 434 incidents in Lahore, 103 in Rawalpindi, 88 in Faisalabad, 65 in Multan, 63 in Gujranwala, 48 in Sialkot, 45 in Sargodha, and 44 in Sheikhupura.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed concern over the loss of 296 lives and serious injuries resulting in disabilities due to road traffic crashes in Punjab last month. He urged motorbike riders to follow traffic laws, always drive in left side lane and drive at speed less than 50km/h to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

