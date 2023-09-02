BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan

COAS visits CMH Bannu

Nuzhat Nazar Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS, on Friday, said that Pakistan Army would continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge.

He said this during his visit to Bannu where nine brave soldiers embraced Shahadat when a suicide bomber blasted himself near military convoy in Jani Khel area.

The COAS was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation. The COAS visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers. The COAS appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops.

While interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area, the COAS emphasized, “The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelieve that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the State.”

He further said, “We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end. The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured.” Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

