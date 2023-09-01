BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PTI’s Aon Abbas Buppi quits politics, denounces May 9 violence

  • Says Pakistan army and nation are 'inseparable'
BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2023 Updated September 1, 2023 06:43pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi announced on Friday that he had resigned from the PTI South Punjab presidency and decided to “take a break from politics.”

In a statement, Buppi also condemned the May 9 riots that erupted after the arrest of former premier Imran Khan, and said the Pakistan army and the nation are “inseparable.”

His statement comes days after he was “arrested” from Lahore and has not been presented to any court since.

Since May 9, several other members of the PTI, including former cabinet ministers Aamir Kiani and Malik Amin Aslam, have parted ways with Imran over violence that also engulfed military installations.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

Aon Abbas Buppi

Comments

1000 characters
KU Sep 01, 2023 06:43pm
Only in Pakistan would you witness this circus and musical chairs. But it's our internal matter, what say you the kings of democracy?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

