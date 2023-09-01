BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
India’s central bank says 93% of 2,000-rupee notes returned since May

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:36pm

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said 93% of the country’s highest denomination 2,000-rupee currency notes - worth 3.32 trillion rupees ($40.14 billion) - have been returned since its decision to withdraw them from circulation.

The RBI had said in May that it would withdraw these high-value notes, permitting their exchange or deposit until September 30.

The total value of 2,000-rupee notes in circulation was down to 3.56 trillion rupees as of May 19, from 3.62 trillion rupees as on March 31 - the end of the last fiscal year - the central bank said in a statement.

Indian rupee to receive boost from yuan rally, growth data

Meanwhile, 240 billion rupees worth of these notes are in circulation, as of Aug. 31, it said.

Data collected from major banks indicated that about 87% of the banknotes received by lenders was in the form of deposits, while around 13% exchanged for other denominations, the RBI said.

The 2,000-rupee notes were introduced in 2016 to replenish the Indian economy’s currency in circulation after the government’s shock move in 2016 to demonetize the economy by scrapping high-value banknotes overnight.

However, the central bank has frequently said that it wants to reduce high-value notes in circulation and had stopped printing 2,000-rupee notes over the past four years.

