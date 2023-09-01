Interview with Qawi Naseer - Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan

‘Beauty that moves the world’

Qawi Naseer is an Institute of Business Administration alumnus of 2008 and began his career with Nestle Pakistan. He later joined Unilever Pakistan, where he managed multiple brands with great success. Currently, as the new Country Managing Director, Qawi Naseer is the Chief Executive for L’Oréal Pakistan subsidiary, and one of the youngest Country Managing Directors in L’Oréal globally.

In addition to his role at L’Oréal Pakistan, Qawi Naseer is also serving as a Director on the board of Pakistan France Business Alliance as well as an Elevate Champion to grow women in leadership. Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with him:

BR Research: Can you tell us a little bit about your personal journey leading up to your current position? And how has the company you’re associated with navigated the changing business landscape and market dynamics in recent years?

Qawi Naseer: I studied at the Institute of Business Administration and was an alumnus of 2008. After that I began my career with Nestle Pakistan, where I honed my skills in sales and trade marketing. I later joined Unilever Pakistan, where I managed multiple brands with great success.

It was in 2020, when I joined L’Oréal Pakistan as the General Manager for the professional product division, driving transformative changes in the salon industry. In August 2022, I became the General Manager for the consumer product division, and in March 2023, I was appointed as the Country Managing Director for L’Oréal Pakistan.

In recent years, our company has navigated the changing business landscape by prioritizing innovation, embracing digital transformation, and focusing on sustainability. We have established a strong digital presence, collaborated with stakeholders, and tailored our products to meet customer preferences, leading the way in transforming the beauty industry in Pakistan. We have been at the forefront of developing the e-commerce market. Our proactive approach to ecommerce has not only driven significant growth for our company but has also influenced the beauty industry landscape in Pakistan. As pioneers in this digital transformation, we continue to evolve and adapt to the market dynamics, always staying ahead of the curve to offer the best-in-class beauty solutions to our valued customers.

BRR: L’Oréal is a global leader in the beauty industry. How does the company adapt its products and marketing strategies to cater to the diverse cultural and beauty needs of Pakistani consumers?

QN: We have a deep understanding of the diverse cultural and beauty needs of Pakistani consumers. To cater to these needs, L’Oréal has developed a range of products that are specifically designed for Pakistani consumers and their unique beauty preferences.

We have adapted our marketing strategies to resonate with Pakistani consumers. The company works closely with local influencers and brand ambassadors who are familiar with Pakistani culture and beauty trends, to create campaigns that speak directly to the local audience. The messaging and tonality are maintained to resonate throughout all channels.

Overall, L’Oréal’s commitment to understanding and catering to the diverse cultural and beauty needs of Pakistani consumers is reflected in its product offerings and marketing strategies. The company continues to listen to feedback from consumers and adjust its approach accordingly to ensure that it remains relevant and responsive to their needs.

BRR: What are the key strategies and initiatives implemented under your leadership to drive growth and profitability? How do you foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within the company to stay ahead in a competitive business environment?

QN: The key strategies and initiatives that we focus on at L’Oréal in Pakistan are multi-fold: from product innovation and diversification, digital transformation and online presence, customer-centric approach, market expansion and localization, operational efficiency and supply chain optimization, talent development and empowerment, and sustainable practices and corporate social responsibility. These have enabled us to achieve consistent growth and strengthen our position in this competitive and dynamic market. I foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement by encouraging creativity and risk-taking, providing resources and support, promoting cross-functional collaboration, and recognizing and rewarding innovative ideas and contributions from employees.

BRR: How do you see the current economic and regulatory environment and its potential impact on the company’s operations and growth prospects?

QN: Despite the current tough economic phase in Pakistan, we recognize the country’s huge growth potential. As a responsible corporate entity, we are committed to contributing to the country’s stability and progress. Once the nation stabilizes, we firmly believe that growth opportunities in Pakistan are inevitable. By embracing innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainability, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the vast consumer market and play a positive role in Pakistan’s economic resurgence.

BRR: What are your long-term goals for the company, and what strategies do you plan to implement to achieve them?

QN: As the Country Manager of L’Oréal Pakistan, my long-term goals for the company are centered on sustainable growth and continued success in the beauty industry.I plan to implement the following strategies:

Expansion and Innovation: My main focus is to expand our product offerings to cater to the diverse beauty needs of Pakistani consumers, while also driving innovation in our existing product lines. This will involve conducting market research, understanding consumer preferences, and leveraging our global expertise to create innovative and locally relevant beauty solutions. Recognizing the importance of tailoring our products and marketing strategies to local preferences and cultural nuances, we will accelerate our localization efforts. By establishing a deeper connection with our target audience, we can build stronger brand loyalty and trust.

Local Talent Development: We prioritize investing in the development of local talent, both within our organization and across the beauty industry in Pakistan. This will include providing training and development opportunities for our employees, as well as partnering with local educational institutions to promote skill-building and career advancement in the beauty sector.

Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility: I will continue to prioritize sustainability and corporate social responsibility as key pillars of our business strategy. This will involve implementing sustainable practices across our operations, promoting diversity and inclusivity in our workforce, and contributing to the local community through meaningful CSR initiatives.

Collaboration and Partnerships: I will foster strategic collaborations and partnerships with local stakeholders, including government bodies, industry associations, and other relevant organizations. This will help us navigate the local business landscape, build mutually beneficial relationships, and drive collective efforts towards the growth of the beauty industry in Pakistan.

By implementing these strategies, I aim to position L’Oréal Pakistan as a market leader in the beauty industry, with sustained growth, strong brand equity, and a positive impact on the lives of our employees, customers, and the local community.

BRR: Can you discuss any sustainability initiatives or corporate social responsibility efforts undertaken by the company, and how they align with the company’s overall business strategy?

QN: Certainly. At L’Oréal Pakistan, we are committed to making a positive social impact and implementing sustainable practices. One of our recent initiatives was partnering with CIRCLE to launch a digital literacy program, which provided training to 5,000 women in Pakistan, helping them become financially independent and take an active part in the economy.

We also launched the L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan, which provides education in hairdressing to passionate women who could not afford it previously, while also helping them secure internships and jobs at our partner salons.

In addition, we launched our L’Oréal Paris StandUp initiative, which is a global campaign against street harassment. We aim to create safe spaces for women and encourage positive behaviors among men. Our initiatives align with our overall business strategy, which is to be a responsible and sustainable company that creates value for all stakeholders.

BRR: How has your company implemented policies or programs to ensure gender equality in the workplace, including promoting diversity and inclusion, equal pay, and opportunities for career advancement for women?

QN: The inclusion of gender perspective in CSR can play a dynamic role in achieving gender equality in the workplace through activities, initiatives, strategies, and policies that provide equal access to job opportunities and equal treatment for women employees in the workplace. L’Oréal is a strong proponent of Diversity and Inclusion; there are a few measures we have taken and continue to add more.

First, we have mandatory training on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) to understand its importance and mobilize the teams so they can voice L’Oréal’s point of view on this and create an atmosphere of inclusive leadership. We also have membership of Key DE&I focused bodies – Male Champions of Change (MCC Pakistan), OICCI, and Elevate.

Secondly, some of our Brand Led Initiatives include the L’Oréal Paris brand - ‘STAND UP’ campaign, to help combat street harassment of women and girls; and the L’Oréal Paris - ‘Women of Worth’ campaign celebrating women. We also have Human Rights Champion appointed. And we also have Sexual Harassment policy in place; maternity and paternity leaves available; menstrual leave to offer relief to the female workforce; access to Day Care available for the workforce. We have one of the highest percentage of women in workforce, and female leaders in all functions.

BRR: What initiatives has your company undertaken to provide opportunities for women-owned businesses or to collaborate with women-led organizations in your industry or community?

QN: L’Oréal is committed to empowering women in Pakistan through various initiatives. With the L’Oréal Fund for Women, we have partnered with a women-run non-profit organization called CIRCLE to provide digital literacy training to 5000 women across Pakistan. This program aims to help women become financially independent by enabling them to take an active part in the economy.

Additionally, we have launched the L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan to provide affordable hairdressing education to passionate women who may not have had access to such opportunities before. Our program not only provides expert training but also helps participants secure internships and job opportunities at our partner salons, thereby promoting their economic empowerment.

BRR: What’s the size of Pakistan’s cosmetics or beauty products market? How much share is controlled by L’Oréal?

QN: As per Euromonitor, in 2022 the beauty market stands at approximately 800 Million euros, L’Oréal Pakistan is amongst the leading players in all of the Beauty Categories.

BRR: How much of household income is spent on beauty and personal care products in Pakistan compared with the other South Asian countries?

QN: Pakistani women continue to increase their expenditure on beauty and personal care products year on year. According to our estimations, it is 4-6 percent of an average household expenditure. Whilst this is in line with other South Asian countries, it is far behind the expenditure in South East Asian markets.

BRR: The extensive packaging of the beauty industry is said to be a big source of plastic and paper waste. It’s a major concern. Has your company, as a good citizen, done anything to encourage the recycling of this waste, especially in developing economies like Pakistan?

QN: The company is committed to becoming future-ready by embracing sustainable ways of living in Pakistan. We have policies in place to ensure that the paper and plastic packaging are FSC certified, and by 2025, 50 percent of plastic packaging to be made of recycled plastic. We are also initiating a corrugated recycling process to reduce resource wastage. Our policies will allow us to reduce 10 tonnes of plastic under the Garnier Green Beauty brand cause

BRR: Can you share any innovative measures your company has taken to address the disruptions caused by the pandemic, such as remote work, digital transformation, or supply chain adjustments?

QN: During the pandemic, we introduced Best of Both (BOB) - a “One-stop-shop for on-site, off-site hybrid working space” – It is essentially a hybrid working model, 3 days on-site, 2 days remote, which is up to the teams to decide what suits them best and when. The initiative provided flexibility while ensuring productivity. We also underwent a digital transformation, adopting tools for virtual collaboration and agile supply chain adjustments to address disruptions effectively. These innovative measures enabled us to adapt and maintain a resilient work environment.

BRR: Continuing the impact that COVID-19 had on workers and employers, what other efforts are you making to safeguard mental health?

QN: Our Disconnect to Connect policy promotes mental and physical wellness by offering life coaching services; giving 1 mental health day off on a quarterly basis; implementing a share and care program; and flexible benefits such as subsidy for any personal or professional interests that one wishes to pursue; enforcing a strict professional engagement protocol whereby no work-related messages or emails are to be sent post working hours and no meetings are to be scheduled past 5:30pm.

BRR: What is your vision for the future of the company, and how do you plan to achieve it?

QN: My vision for the future of the company is to democratize beauty in Pakistan by enhancing consumer experiences both offline and online. We plan to achieve this by leveraging technology, introducing beauty tech solutions to make knowledge more accessible, and curating a diverse range of products and services that cater to the diverse population of Pakistan. Through these efforts, we aim to

make beauty accessible to all and create a lasting impact on the beauty industry in the country.

BRR: Finally, can you share any personal anecdotes or experiences that have shaped your career journey and provide insights or lessons for young individuals starting their careers?

QN: There is no replacement for hard work and it will always pay off; also, we tend to be too risk averse when we start our careers. We need to take more risks be it in our approach to how we manage brands and the way we work!! Change is inevitable.