Pakistan

Rising inflation and inflated bills: Partial ‘shutter-down’ strike in Peshawar

Amjad Ali Shah Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

PESHAWAR: A partial shutter-down strike was observed against rising inflation and inflated bills in the provincial metropolis as bazaars and shopping markets and other business premises remained closed in some areas in the city on Thursday.

On call of Anjum-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajaraan Pesha-war, bazaars, shopping markets and business premises in historic Qissa Khawani bazaar, Ashraf Road, Hashtnagri Gate, and Khyber Bazaar along with many small and major business hubs in interior city were partially closed down.

Leaders of Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Peshawar said the rising inflation has broken the backbone of poor people. We categorically reject the unprecedented increase in electricity bills, the traders said, demanding the government to immediately withdraw it.

Traders asked the government to frame business-friendly policies to put the crippling national economy on the right track.

Electricity bills with heavy taxes were sent but uninterrupted electricity was unavailable to them, the traders said while talking to this scribe.

They asked all additional taxes should be abolished in electricity bills forthwith.

Earlier, it was reported that local traders’ organizations, associations and unions were divided on decision of observance of shutter-down strike as some places in the city bazaars and shopping markets remained open or some areas witnessed a complete close down.

Heavy taxes were imposed on electricity bills, due to which traders’ communities across the country protested, says Malik Mehr Elahi, while talking to this scribe.

We pray that the government should awaken after the traders’ strike, and withdraw the whopping taxes, especially on power bills, Mujeebur Rehman, a trader leader said.

He said traders were not against paying taxes, but the ratio of taxes has been increased exorbitantly, which is completely unjust and unfair and unacceptable.

The traders’ leaders said the business community already presented a charter of demands and expressed hope that demands would be fulfilled by holding negotiations with the business community.

On the other hand, the traders’ community announced to hold a protest demonstration along with Jamaat-e-Islami (today) Friday. All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran said the rate of taxes imposed on the commercial bills was the highest, adding that the traders would keep their businesses closed on Thursday. On the other hand, protests were held against the rising electricity tariff as people set the bills on fire to express their anger.

Meanwhile, Peshawar High Court Bar Association asked the government to withdraw the whopping increase in power tariff, otherwise the legal fraternity will be compelled to take extreme steps, and all responsibility could be laid upon the incumbent interim set up.

