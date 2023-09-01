UN peacekeepers: Pakistan for proactively addressing safety, security gaps

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday called for proactively addressing the safety and security gaps, as identified in the recent report on UNMOGIP by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services, saying the group’s personnel encounter unprecedented adversities due to the non-cooperation of one party – India.

Speaking at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on “Safety and Security of Peacekeepers”, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that the safety and security of peacekeepers is a vital issue and it is apt to contemplate the significance of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), a pioneering peacekeeping mission established in 1949.

“It holds a distinctive place in peacekeeping history as one of the earliest initiatives to monitor and investigate ceasefire violations in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. UNMOGIP personnel encounter unprecedented adversities due to the non-cooperation of one party. We must proactively address the safety and security gaps, as identified in the recent report on UNMOGIP by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services,” Jilani said.

He said that ? Pakistan has a longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping. As a leading troop contributor, he added that Pakistan has a significant stake in its success. Our participation in UN peacekeeping, spanning over six decades, is a tangible manifestation of our contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security, in line with the UN Charter, he added.

?In a world grappling with persistent conflicts and complex challenges, he added that the role of UN peacekeeping remains indispensable. With active presence in conflict zones, UN peacekeepers serve as a practical demonstration of the international community’s commitment to preserving lives and fostering lasting peace, he further said.

The Action for Peacekeeping, A4P Declaration unites the member states in the common endeavour to enhance peacekeepers’ safety, he said, adding that through A4P, member states have committed to proactive measures to address the rise in peacekeeper fatalities and ensure their well-being. In this regard, it is crucial that capacity-building takes centre stage, in order to guarantee that peacekeepers are prepared for the complex challenges confronting them, he added.

“Legal frameworks and adequate accountability mechanisms are paramount for peacekeeper safety. We must stand firm in holding accountable the perpetrators – individuals and groups that harm or threaten UN peacekeepers,” he said, adding that medical care for peacekeepers is also essential and addressing challenges, including language barriers and administrative obstacles, should be one of our top priorities.

?He added that the spectre of threat posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to peacekeepers’ security needs a commensurate response. We must intensify pre-deployment training; equip our peacekeepers with cutting-edge technology; and augment their capabilities for countering the IED threat, he added.

?“?In our commitment to UN peacekeeping, it is imperative that we recognise the need for adaptability and diversification. While Pakistan is proudly contributing over 4,000 troops to various ongoing UN peacekeeping missions, we must also turn our attention to the realm of peace building,” he emphasised.

He pointed out that Pakistan has established a state-of-the-art facility for the training of peacekeepers – the Centre of International Peace and Stability (CIPS) and hoped to collaborate with the UN Secretariat and international partners to create an Institute for Peace building.

Jilani said that the success of peacekeeping is interlinked with the success of multilateralism. “In our pursuit of effective peacekeeping, we recognise that no nation can go it alone,” he added.

He said that the collaborative spirit exemplified by initiatives such as the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) Declaration focuses on enhancing safety and security of UN peacekeepers, improving their operational effectiveness, and safeguarding their well-being.

The foreign minister also urged the finance contributing partners to embrace a more equitable distribution of the burdens associated with peacekeeping missions, adding that the challenges faced by peacekeepers are universal in their impact, and it is imperative that the financial responsibilities reflect this shared endeavour for global peace and security.

He also underscored the need to acknowledge the indispensable and rightful role of women peacekeepers. “Pakistan is constantly endeavouring to further enhance the presence of female peacekeepers in its contingents. Women bring unique perspectives and skills that are instrumental in fostering trust and building relationships with local communities,” he said.

He said that women’s presence not only promotes gender equality but also strengthens our peacekeeping efforts. “We must create an environment that empowers women peacekeepers and ensures their safety and security,” he asserted.

He also commended the United Nations for its initiative to establish a Commemorative Wall, paying tribute to the lives lost in the noble cause of peacekeeping, including 172 Pakistanis.

