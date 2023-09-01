BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC issues direction for providing certified copy of USB data

Hamid Nawaz Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held that the Universal Serial Bus (USB) qualifies as a document and that the documents forming part of the record of judicial proceedings are public documents.

The court passed this order in a petition of Muhammad Aleem and said the USB in question expressly made a part of the judicial record is now a public document and the applicant, who was a party to the proceedings, is entitled to have its certified copy.

The court said the law provides that if any person affected by a judgment or order passed by a court desires to have its copy or of any deposition or other part of the record, it shall be furnished to him on his application, subject to payment of fees, the court added. The court, therefore, directed the office to provide the copy of the USB to the petitioner.

The court, however, observed that the copy branch of this court does not have any defined procedure for the issuance of a certified copy of a USB and held that the data in USB will be provided on an un-editable Compact Disc (CD), ensuring that no changes can be made to the digital copy.

A text file shall be inserted in the said compact CD containing the particulars include petition no, case no, submission date, number of pages, fee per page, urgent fee (if any), total fee, date of completion and date of delivery. The court, however, directed the copy branch to stamp on every certified copy of the paper document.

The court ordered that the authorized officer of the copy branch shall give a written certificate also. The court said the applicant shall be liable to pay the cost of the aforesaid certified copy.

The court also asked the office to entertain every application for an attested copy subject to deposit of cost in advance as may be fixed by the Chief Justice from time to time.

According to the details, the applicant and eight others, claiming to be the followers (Mureedain) of Sheikh Muhammad Amin bin Abdul Rehman, filed a petition for the recovery of their spiritual leader.

This court directed the SHO, police station Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Multan, to produce the alleged detenue. The police officer reported that he was an aged person and very ill, and the doctors had advised him not to leave his house.

The applicant and his associates characterized the SHO’s report as false, mala fide and collusive.

The court, therefore, appointed a local commission to record the statement of Muhammad Amin in writing and also make a video clip. The local commissioner submitted his report along with Muhammad Amin’s thumb-marked statement and the USB containing its video footage, which the court made part of the file. The same day, the court after hearing the counsel and viewing the video recording, dismissed the habeas corpus petition holding that it was mala fide.

The applicant assailed this court’s order in the Supreme Court and wanted a copy of the USB for use in that proceeding. The copy branch refused to issue it. Hence, he filed the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC USB data certified copy of USB data judicial record public documents

Comments

1000 characters

LHC issues direction for providing certified copy of USB data

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

July-August: Rs24bn surge in revenue collection

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Capital market: Foreign investors’ buying in August stands at $12.870m

Read more stories