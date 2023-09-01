BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
‘Bano Qabil’ program: Alkhidmat signs MoU with UK-based LRN

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has signed an MoU with a UK-based Learning Resource Network for helping its IT students under the ‘Bano Qabil’ program to attain the globally recognized certifications.

According to the officials on Thursday, Bano Qabil Director Farooq Kamlani and representative of the LRN, Zohaib Tariq signed the MoU.

Now, the LRN will issue certificates to students of the first batch of Bano Qabil who recently completed their courses.

Zohaib Tariq expressed his pleasure at the partnership with Alkhidmat, calling it as an important milestone in the pursuit of educational excellence.

Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi, Rashid Qureshi hailed the new development and congratulated both teams for their successful partnership.

