LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 31, 2023)

====================================== Per 100 kg ====================================== Sugar 16250-16300 Gur 17000-19000 Shakar 18000-22000 Ghee (16 kg) 7300-7800 Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 40000-70000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 30000-36000 Chilli (Pissi) 50000-60000 Turmeric 16500-20000 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 18000-19000 Dal Mong (Chilka) 19000-20000 Dal Mong (Washed) 20500-21500 Dal Mash (Sabat) 42000-46000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 46000-49000 Dal Mash (Washed) 48000-52000 Dal Masoor (Local) 38000-40000 Dal Masoor (impor) 23500-24500 Masoor (salam-impor) 24000-25000 Masoor (salam-local) 35000-36000 Gram White 30000-35000 Gram Black 19000-22000 Dal Chana (Thin) 19000-21000 Dal Chana (Thick) 21000-22500 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 40000 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 43000-47000 -------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) -------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 32000-35000 Basmati Super (new) 28000-30000 Kainat 1121 32000-35000 Rice Basmati (386) 22000-25000 Basmati broken 18000-25000 -------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) -------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 1900-2200 Tea (Green) 1400-1650 ======================================

