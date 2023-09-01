KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 31, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Fawad Yusuf Sec. Attock Refinery 13,500 227.76 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 227.76 Adam Securities Avanceon Ltd 7,500 47.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 47.31 MRA Securities Bank AL-Habib 10,000 55.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 55.50 Rafi Securities Escorts Bank 2,000 5.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 5.19 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Gul Ahmed 1,000 17.79 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 17.79 EFG Hermes Millat Tractors 99,265 440.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 99,265 440.74 EFG Hermes National Refinery 50 189.43 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 189.43 Axis Global Nishat ChunPow 5,000 19.00 Axis Global 20,000 19.00 Axis Global 5,000 18.90 Axis Global 20,000 18.90 MRA Securities 5,000 17.00 MRA Securities 11,500 17.00 Chase Securities 50,000 18.97 Chase Securities 20,000 18.97 Chase Securities 30,000 18.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 166,500 18.77 Arif Habib Ltd. Oil & Gas Dev. 368,502 94.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 368,502 94.60 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Suzuki 4,500 104.89 MRA Securities 2,000 104.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 104.62 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pioneer Cement 5,000 83.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 83.13 Intermarket Sec. Sitara Chemical 544,950 210.15 Adam Securities 1,100,000 222.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,644,950 218.36 EFG Hermes Systems Limited 17,587 429.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,587 429.42 MRA Securities Tariq Glass Ind 500 79.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 79.70 MRA Securities The Organic Meat 10,000 24.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 24.50 Arif Habib Ltd. United Bank 59 139.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 59 139.09 JS Global Cap. Unity Foods Ltd 7,000 22.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 22.75 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,359,913 ===========================================================================================

