Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 31, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Attock Refinery                           13,500        227.76
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  13,500        227.76
Adam Securities              Avanceon Ltd                               7,500         47.31
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   7,500         47.31
MRA Securities               Bank AL-Habib                             10,000         55.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000         55.50
Rafi Securities              Escorts Bank                               2,000          5.19
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000          5.19
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Gul Ahmed                                  1,000         17.79
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000         17.79
EFG Hermes                   Millat Tractors                           99,265        440.74
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  99,265        440.74
EFG Hermes                   National Refinery                             50        189.43
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      50        189.43
Axis Global                  Nishat ChunPow                             5,000         19.00
Axis Global                                                            20,000         19.00
Axis Global                                                             5,000         18.90
Axis Global                                                            20,000         18.90
MRA Securities                                                          5,000         17.00
MRA Securities                                                         11,500         17.00
Chase Securities                                                       50,000         18.97
Chase Securities                                                       20,000         18.97
Chase Securities                                                       30,000         18.97
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 166,500         18.77
Arif Habib Ltd.              Oil & Gas Dev.                           368,502         94.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 368,502         94.60
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pak Suzuki                                 4,500        104.89
MRA Securities                                                          2,000        104.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   6,500        104.62
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pioneer Cement                             5,000         83.13
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000         83.13
Intermarket Sec.             Sitara Chemical                          544,950        210.15
Adam Securities                                                     1,100,000        222.42
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,644,950        218.36
EFG Hermes                   Systems Limited                           17,587        429.42
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  17,587        429.42
MRA Securities               Tariq Glass Ind                              500         79.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         79.70
MRA Securities               The Organic Meat                          10,000         24.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000         24.50
Arif Habib Ltd.              United Bank                                   59        139.09
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      59        139.09
JS Global Cap.               Unity Foods Ltd                            7,000         22.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   7,000         22.75
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         2,359,913
===========================================================================================

