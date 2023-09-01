BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Pakgen Power Limited #            19-Aug-23      1-Sep-23                                     1-Sep-23
Bestway Cement Limited            26-Aug-23      1-Sep-23      60% (F)        24-Aug-23       1-Sep-23
Tariq Glass Industries 
Limited #                         26-Aug-23      1-Sep-23                                     1-Sep-23
Allied Bank Limited               30-Aug-23      1-Sep-23      25% (ii)       28-Aug-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Ltd.                              31-Aug-23      1-Sep-23      10% (ii)       29-Aug-23
MUGHALSC (Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited)               26-Aug-23      2-Sep-23
Pakgen Power Limited              2-Sep-23       2-Sep-23      150% (i)       31-Aug-23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund 
Limited #                         28-Aug-23      4-Sep-23                                     4-Sep-23
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited #                         29-Aug-23      5-Sep-23                                     5-Sep-23
IGI Holdings Limited              4-Sep-23       5-Sep-23      20% (i)        31-Aug-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited) @                    30-Aug-23      6-Sep-23
Jubilee Life Insurance 
Company Ltd.                      4-Sep-23       6-Sep-23      30% (i)        31-Aug-23
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Co. Limited                       5-Sep-23       6-Sep-23      10% (i)        1-Sep-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills 
Limited                           31-Aug-23      7-Sep-23                                     7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #            1-Sep-23       8-Sep-23                                     8-Sep-23
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                           6-Sep-23       8-Sep-23      50% (i)        4-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited #              6-Sep-23       8-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. #    2-Sep-23       9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #       3-Sep-23       9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited               7-Sep-23       9-Sep-23      10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #      5-Sep-23       11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                            5-Sep-23       11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited             7-Sep-23       11-Sep-23     45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                           8-Sep-23       11-Sep-23     720% (i)       6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                         8-Sep-23       12-Sep-23     40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                           8-Sep-23       12-Sep-23     17.5% (i)      6-Sep-23
Pakistan International 
Container
Terminal Limited                  8-Sep-23       12-Sep-23     200% (i)       6-Sep-23
SAIF POWER LIMITED                12-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     12.90% (i)     8-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.      6-Sep-23       13-Sep-23     NIL                           13-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.        12-Sep-23      13-Sep-23     15% (i)        8-Sep-23
EFU GENERAL INSURANCE LTD .       13-Sep-23      13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited        13-Sep-23      13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                      13-Sep-23      15-Sep-23     35% (i)        11-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                 12-Sep-23      18-Sep-23                                   18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd. #                 12-Sep-23      19-Sep-23                                   19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #              15-Sep-23      22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels 
Limited                           15-Sep-23      23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah 
Limited)                          11-Sep-23      25-Sep-23
NISHAT CHUNIAN POWER
LIMITED                           18-Sep-23      25-Sep-23     NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited              16-Sep-23      26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited      19-Sep-23      26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.         19-Sep-23      26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                20-Sep-23      26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited    20-Sep-23      26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited     20-Sep-23      26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.     20-Sep-23      27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.            20-Sep-23      27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited       20-Sep-23      27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.              21-Sep-23      27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited             15-Sep-23      29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd.                              22-Sep-23      29-Sep-23     50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.          26-Sep-23      2-Oct-23      15% (F)                        2-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.              3-Oct-23       9-Oct-23      125% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited        3-Oct-23       9-Oct-23      600% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
ATTOCK PETROLEUM LIMITED          3-Oct-23       9-Oct-23      150% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Limited                     10-Oct-23      17-Oct-23                                   17-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited        12-Oct-23      19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.         13-Oct-23      19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
ATTOCK CEMENT PAKISTAN
LIMITED                           16-Oct-23      23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited               16-Oct-23      23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
NATIONAL REFINERY LIMITED         17-Oct-23      23-Oct-23                                   23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited       17-Oct-23      23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited          17-Oct-23      24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. 
Limited                           19-Oct-23      26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited              19-Oct-23      26-Oct-23     30% (ii)       17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                           19-Oct-23      26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Ltd.                     20-Oct-23      26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
FEROZE 1888 MILLS LIMITED         20-Oct-23      27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
BOLAN CASTINGS LTD .              19-Oct-23      28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                                                        10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

