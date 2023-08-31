BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

5.4-magnitude quake shakes Indonesian island

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2023 04:49pm

KUPANG: A deep, 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern Indonesian island of Timor on Thursday, a US monitor said, shaking residents and forcing them to flee outside but causing no reported casualties or damage.

The quake struck at a depth of around 54.6 kilometres on the northwest of Timor island near the city of Kupang at around 6:30 pm local time (1030 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.

It was strongly felt in Kupang city on Timor, an island split between Indonesian territory in the west and the sovereign state of East Timor in the east.

Massive earthquake jolts parts of country

Residents described their houses shaking and people running outside to safety. But no damage or casualties were reported.

“The tremor was felt quite hard so I took my wife outside,” said resident Elias Esi, 68.

An AFP journalist in Kupang said the quake lasted around one minute, saying “chairs were shaken and lamps inside the house were swaying”.

The country’s geophysics agency initially gave a higher magnitude of 6.1, before revising it down to 5.9.

Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In November, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit the populous West Java province on the main island of Java, killing 602 people.

earthquake indonesia

Comments

1000 characters

5.4-magnitude quake shakes Indonesian island

Open-market: US dollar hits 326 as rupee continues to weaken

Intra-day update: KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points on inflation outlook, rate hike fear

Analysts expect rate hike of up to 300bps in SBP’s monetary policy announcement

Punjab polls order: SC dismisses ECP’s plea

Cipher case: IHC seeks reply from law ministry regarding hearing in Attock Jail

Pakistan, China hold bilateral consultations on nonproliferation, arms control

Umar Saif expresses wish to bring PayPal, stripe payment gateways to Pakistan

The Organic Meat Company secures $4mn export contract

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh re-arrested outside ATC

Oil dips as China factory activity shrinks; market eyes US data

Read more stories