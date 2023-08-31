BAFL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
BIPL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
DFML 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
DGKC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.87%)
FABL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FCCL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.37%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.12%)
HUBC 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
MLCF 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
OGDC 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.95%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIOC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.8%)
PPL 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
PRL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.26%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.64%)
SSGC 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TRG 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
UNITY 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,540 Decreased By -90.7 (-1.96%)
BR30 15,881 Decreased By -277 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,430 Decreased By -814.4 (-1.76%)
KSE30 16,106 Decreased By -315.2 (-1.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China approves domestic ChatGPT-like products from Baidu, others

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2023 10:12am

At least three Chinese tech firms including Baidu, Baichuan Intelligent Technology and Zhipu AI are on Thursday launching artificial intelligence (AI) products after getting government approval as China accelerates AI deployment.

Baidu, China’s leading online search provider, said in a statement its ChatGPT-like AI chatbot Ernie Bot would be fully open to the general public.

Two AI startups, Baichuan Intelligent Technology and Zhipu AI, also said their chatbots would be officially launched on Thursday.

All three said their products had received government approval.

Baidu’s shares were up about 4.5% in early trade in Hong Kong.

Unlike in Western countries where AI products can be launched without regulatory approval, China requires companies to submit security assessments and get clearance before releasing mass market AI products.

Authorities have recently accelerated efforts to support companies to develop AI as the technology increasingly becomes a focus of competition with the U.S.

Chinese media reported that a total of 11 firms had received approvals from the government, including TikTok maker ByteDance and SenseTime Group. Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment.

SenseTime’s shares gained about 4% in Hong Kong after the market opened.

Regulatory approvals was widely anticipated after China published a set of interim rules aimed at regulating generative AI products for the public that went into effect on Aug. 15.

Previously, companies were only allowed to conduct small-scale public tests of AI products but with the new rules, companies have widened their AI product tests by enabling more features and engaging in more marketing.

China Baidu artificial intelligence ChatGPT

Comments

1000 characters

China approves domestic ChatGPT-like products from Baidu, others

US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Punjab polls order: SC dismisses ECP’s plea

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

Read more stories