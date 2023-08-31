Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation

ISLAMABAD: The 8th round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control and Non-Proliferation was held in Beijing from August 29-30, in which, the two sides exchanged views on a broad spectrum of topics related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation including regional and global security situation.

Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Arms Control and Disarmament/Policy Planning) from Pakistan and Sun Xiaobo, Director General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China led their respective delegations, the Foreign Office said in a statement here on Wednesday.

The additional secretary, prior to talks called on Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of China. During the meeting, both sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations, international and regional security situation and a range of issues of mutual interest.

During the consultation, according to the statement, the two sides discussed a broad spectrum of topics related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation including regional and global security situation.

Pakistan’s delegation also visited leading think tanks in Beijing including China’s Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA) and Chinese Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICR).

“It was agreed, during the visits, to further enhance strategic outreach between think tanks and research institutes of both countries. The two sides agreed to hold the 9th round next year on a mutually agreed date,” read the statement.

