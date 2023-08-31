BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The 8th round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control and Non-Proliferation was held in Beijing from August 29-30, in which, the two sides exchanged views on a broad spectrum of topics related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation including regional and global security situation.

Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Arms Control and Disarmament/Policy Planning) from Pakistan and Sun Xiaobo, Director General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China led their respective delegations, the Foreign Office said in a statement here on Wednesday.

The additional secretary, prior to talks called on Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of China. During the meeting, both sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations, international and regional security situation and a range of issues of mutual interest.

During the consultation, according to the statement, the two sides discussed a broad spectrum of topics related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation including regional and global security situation.

Pakistan’s delegation also visited leading think tanks in Beijing including China’s Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA) and Chinese Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICR).

“It was agreed, during the visits, to further enhance strategic outreach between think tanks and research institutes of both countries. The two sides agreed to hold the 9th round next year on a mutually agreed date,” read the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office Pakistan and China Mohammad Kamran Akhtar CACDA global security situation

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories