IG Punjab reviews security arrangements of sensitive places

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security of Chinese nationals working on all sensitive projects, including CPEC and Non-CPEC, is the first priority; therefore, strong measures should be taken for the security of all foreign citizens, experts, and investors.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that regular inspection of foolproof security arrangements in offices, working sites, and residences should also be done.

IG Punjab directed that the SPU personnel to deploy in the local districts or the nearest districts. IG Punjab said that a system should be devised for promotion in which all the SOPs for promotion from constable to inspector should be available.

IG Punjab directed that the SPU personnel should do their duty honestly and leave no stone unturned in providing security and a peaceful environment to the foreign nationals. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the security of foreign nationals at the Special Protection Unit headquarters in Manawan.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited SPU Headquarters in Manawan and chaired an important meeting on the security of foreign nationals. DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and DIG IT Ahsan Younis, including senior officers, participated in the meeting.

DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema gave a briefing regarding foreigners’ security and control room working. During the meeting, IG Punjab reviewed the security arrangements of sensitive places, including Chinese, American, and Iranian consulate offices.

