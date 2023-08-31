WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 30, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Aug-23 28-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 24-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103445 0.103353 0.103404 0.103269 Euro 0.814716 0.814901 0.814567 0.815108 Japanese yen 0.0051485 0.005147 0.0051586 0.0051937 U.K. pound 0.949371 0.950566 0.953842 U.S. dollar 0.754157 0.753979 0.75367 0.751945 Algerian dinar 0.0055241 0.0055213 0.0055114 0.0055158 Australian dollar 0.48613 0.484884 0.48363 0.487185 Botswana pula 0.0560339 0.0559452 0.0556208 0.0560199 Brazilian real 0.154858 0.154084 0.154548 0.15427 Brunei dollar 0.557273 0.556114 0.555231 0.556213 Canadian dollar 0.554559 0.553925 0.554327 Chilean peso 0.0008884 0.0008943 0.0008817 0.0008734 Czech koruna 0.0337174 0.0337532 0.033762 0.033774 Danish krone 0.109316 0.109339 0.109283 0.109353 Indian rupee 0.0091247 0.0091267 0.0091186 0.0091088 Israeli New Shekel 0.198045 0.198572 0.198334 0.199349 Korean won 0.0005703 0.0005684 0.0005692 0.000562 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44816 2.44679 2.44257 Malaysian ringgit 0.162289 0.162076 0.162027 0.162005 Mauritian rupee 0.0164157 0.0164416 0.0163689 0.016448 Mexican peso 0.0447831 0.045032 0.0449367 0.0447347 New Zealand dollar 0.445971 0.446129 0.446022 0.44831 Norwegian krone 0.0704497 0.0704291 0.0707213 0.0704042 Omani rial 1.96093 1.95564 Peruvian sol 0.204275 0.204247 0.203503 Philippine peso 0.0133093 0.0132918 0.0133038 Polish zloty 0.182424 0.182121 0.181962 0.1826 Qatari riyal 0.207186 0.207137 0.206578 Russian ruble 0.0078799 0.0078974 0.0079575 0.0079655 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201109 0.201061 0.200519 Singapore dollar 0.557273 0.556114 0.555231 0.556213 South African rand 0.0408069 0.0403249 0.0403974 0.0404265 Swedish krona 0.0687435 0.0683739 0.0683638 0.0687782 Swiss franc 0.852059 0.853448 0.85122 0.854483 Thai baht 0.0214347 0.0214016 0.0214599 0.0215408 Trinidadian dollar 0.111483 0.111318 0.111088 U.A.E. dirham 0.205352 0.205304 0.20475 Uruguayan peso 0.0199576 0.0200016 0.0199529 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

