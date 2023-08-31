WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 30, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Aug-23 28-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 24-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103445 0.103353 0.103404 0.103269
Euro 0.814716 0.814901 0.814567 0.815108
Japanese yen 0.0051485 0.005147 0.0051586 0.0051937
U.K. pound 0.949371 0.950566 0.953842
U.S. dollar 0.754157 0.753979 0.75367 0.751945
Algerian dinar 0.0055241 0.0055213 0.0055114 0.0055158
Australian dollar 0.48613 0.484884 0.48363 0.487185
Botswana pula 0.0560339 0.0559452 0.0556208 0.0560199
Brazilian real 0.154858 0.154084 0.154548 0.15427
Brunei dollar 0.557273 0.556114 0.555231 0.556213
Canadian dollar 0.554559 0.553925 0.554327
Chilean peso 0.0008884 0.0008943 0.0008817 0.0008734
Czech koruna 0.0337174 0.0337532 0.033762 0.033774
Danish krone 0.109316 0.109339 0.109283 0.109353
Indian rupee 0.0091247 0.0091267 0.0091186 0.0091088
Israeli New Shekel 0.198045 0.198572 0.198334 0.199349
Korean won 0.0005703 0.0005684 0.0005692 0.000562
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44816 2.44679 2.44257
Malaysian ringgit 0.162289 0.162076 0.162027 0.162005
Mauritian rupee 0.0164157 0.0164416 0.0163689 0.016448
Mexican peso 0.0447831 0.045032 0.0449367 0.0447347
New Zealand dollar 0.445971 0.446129 0.446022 0.44831
Norwegian krone 0.0704497 0.0704291 0.0707213 0.0704042
Omani rial 1.96093 1.95564
Peruvian sol 0.204275 0.204247 0.203503
Philippine peso 0.0133093 0.0132918 0.0133038
Polish zloty 0.182424 0.182121 0.181962 0.1826
Qatari riyal 0.207186 0.207137 0.206578
Russian ruble 0.0078799 0.0078974 0.0079575 0.0079655
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201109 0.201061 0.200519
Singapore dollar 0.557273 0.556114 0.555231 0.556213
South African rand 0.0408069 0.0403249 0.0403974 0.0404265
Swedish krona 0.0687435 0.0683739 0.0683638 0.0687782
Swiss franc 0.852059 0.853448 0.85122 0.854483
Thai baht 0.0214347 0.0214016 0.0214599 0.0215408
Trinidadian dollar 0.111483 0.111318 0.111088
U.A.E. dirham 0.205352 0.205304 0.20475
Uruguayan peso 0.0199576 0.0200016 0.0199529
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
