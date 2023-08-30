BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.31%)
DFML 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.3%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
MLCF 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 95.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.68%)
PAEL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PPL 70.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SSGC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,692 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 16,370 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 46,751 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,616 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper dips in cautious trade ahead of key data

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 09:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices in London eased slightly on Wednesday, as traders and investors exercised caution ahead of the release of key economic data in China and in the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1% to $8,443 per metric ton by 0159 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4% to 69,390 yuan ($9,525.05) a ton.

The dollar index was almost unchanged from its previous close, as traders were cautious ahead of a slew of key U.S. economic data to be released later in the week, which could give further hint to how interest rates will move.

A firmer dollar will make greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper gains after China’s move to support housing market

Metals industry players were also eyeing manufacturing data from China, due on Thursday and Friday, to determine how demand for metals might improve and whether the government would pump more support into its economy.

Yangshan copper premium touched its highest since December 2022 at $52 a ton on Tuesday, as price difference between London and Shanghai created an opportunity to ship metals to China for profit.

LME aluminium increased 0.3% to $2,175.50 a ton, zinc edged up 0.1% to $2,441.50, tin was almost unchanged at $25,405, while nickel fell 0.2% to $20,645 and lead eased 0.4% to $2,182.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.4% to 18,725 yuan a ton, zinc climbed 0.8% to 20,900 yuan, tin jumped 0.9% to 213,740 yuan, while nickel fell 0.4% to 165,500 yuan and lead increased 0.4% to 16,285 yuan.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

London copper dips in cautious trade ahead of key data

Cipher case: special court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan till Sep 13

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Oil rises on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Read more stories