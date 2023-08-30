BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Social media drive against IHC CJ: JIT formed to ascertain facts

Fazal Sher Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior on Tuesday formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to ascertain the facts behind a smear campaign on social media against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the Special JIT will be headed by the Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime and include representatives from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Islamabad Police.

The Special JIT will submit a report to the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

The FIA will provide secretarial support to the Special JIT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC FIA cybercrime Chief Justice Aamer Farooq

Comments

1000 characters

Social media drive against IHC CJ: JIT formed to ascertain facts

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

IK’s Toshakhana sentence suspended

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Lion on loose captured at Sharea Faisal

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Read more stories