Social media drive against IHC CJ: JIT formed to ascertain facts

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior on Tuesday formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to ascertain the facts behind a smear campaign on social media against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the Special JIT will be headed by the Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime and include representatives from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Islamabad Police.

The Special JIT will submit a report to the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

The FIA will provide secretarial support to the Special JIT.

