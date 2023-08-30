Asia Cricket Cup starts today

LAHORE: The Asia Cricket Cup-2023 is commencing simultaneously in Pakistan and Sri Lanka under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) with Pakistan hosting the opening match against Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium today.

Multan has become the epicenter of global attention as cricket luminaries, dignitaries and international media representatives are in Multan city. All the arrangements for holding the opening match have been finalized. The stage is set, and anticipation runs high as Multan takes its place on the world map, with the spotlight on the exhilarating game that unites nations.

Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab Capt. Saqib Zafar (retd) lauding the meticulous planning and preparation assured the public that the district administration evolved coordinated arrangements encompassing security, traffic routes and parking logistics. He underlined the vital role of every citizen, urging unity and cooperation with security agencies. He said, “They are poised to usher in a new era of sporting fervor, igniting a passion for the sport that transcends boundaries and unites communities.”

Pakistan is going to face arch-rival India on September 2 at Kandy. The cricket fans waiting for this match. The entire Asia Cup was to be played in Pakistan but due to India’s, only four matches were played in Pakistan and nine matches in Sri Lanka.

On August 31, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other at the Kandy ground. There will be a match against Afghanistan and Bangladesh on September 3. On September 4, India will play its second match against Nepal in Kandy and on September 5, Afghanistan will play against Sri Lanka in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. One match of the Super Four will be played in Lahore and the remaining matches will be played in Colombo. The final of the event will also be played in Colombo.

As per record made available to Business Recorder, India has won the Asia Cup (One Day) six times and the T20 Cup once. Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup six times while Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice. Sri Lanka is the only team that has participated in all the previous Asia Cups.

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have participated in the Asia Cup cricket tournament 14, 14 times. Sri Lanka participated in almost 50 matches, out of which Sri Lanka has won 34 matches and lost 16 matches. India has won 31 matches out of 49 matches and 16 matches have been lost.

