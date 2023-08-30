BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Aug 30, 2023
Markets

China stocks extend gains after policy support

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

SHANGHAI: China shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after Beijing introduced a package of measures to boost investor confidence over the weekend, including a stamp duty cut on stock trading.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 2% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2.3%.

Both the CSI 300 and the Hang Seng benchmarks have bounced back from the nine-month lows hit earlier this month, boosted by the support measures.

The measures also include a slower pace of initial public offerings, further regulations on major shareholders’ share reductions, and lower margin financing requirements.

Analysts say the markets-focused policies could boost investor confidence for a short term, but it’s hard to revive a slowing economy. On Monday, the CSI 300 index erased most of its strong opening gains by close.

On Tuesday, most sectors rose, with artificial intelligence and semiconductors jumping more than 3.5% to lead the gains.

Healthcare and consumer discretionary added more than 2% each. In Hong Kong, tech giants climbed 2.6%. Mainland property developers surged nearly 6% amid reports that Chinese lenders were discussing cutting interest rates on existing mortgages.

China stocks CSI300 Index index Hang Seng

