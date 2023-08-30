BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

A culture of theft!

Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

According to a Business Recorder news report, “a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance has sought the list of electricity defaulters and outstanding dues in each DISCO from the Power Division in the next meeting.

In response to a question about the electricity theft and electricity subsidy for the current financial year, the committee was informed that approximately there was electricity theft of Rs467 billion and a subsidy of around Rs976billion was provided in the financial year 2023”.

The foregoing clearly suggests that electricity is a big menace in the country. Successive governments have in fact encouraged stealing of electricity with a view to serving their voters.

Power theft is equally prevalent in urban and rural areas. Influential people in particular either pay very little or nothing against the power they consume regularly. There is another method of stealing power: non-payment of bills.

A case in point is the growing challenge of recovery of money against the power consumed by individuals and organizations. Paying electricity bills is considered by many influential people as an affront to their position in their respective communities. In other words, they feel making payments against electricity charges is beneath their dignity.

In many big and small areas of the country power theft has acquired the status of an industry, so to speak. Power thieves have been thriving or prospering through the income that they earn through power theft and supply it to people on very cheap rates; in most cases on a monthly basis against paltry amounts as compared to the real or original cost of electricity.

It is heartening to note that the Senate of Pakistan has taken notice of this issue and demanded the relevant people provide a list of power defaulters. In my view, however, the upper house of Senate is unlikely to achieve anything meaningful, given the fact that not only do we have a culture of defeat, we also promote — knowingly or unknowingly — a culture of theft.

Moreover, that the issue is far too complex is a fact. That is why perhaps the federal government is finding it extremely difficult to arrive at some conclusive solution in response to growing public outcry against inflated electricity bills.

Zafar Ahmed Ansari

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Power Division electricity subsidy DISCO electricity theft

Comments

1000 characters

A culture of theft!

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

IK’s Toshakhana sentence suspended

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Lion on loose captured at Sharea Faisal

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Read more stories