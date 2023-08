KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather for the country’s plains in the next 24 hours.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” it said.

Over the past 24 hours: hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. The day’s highest temperature was observed in Nokkundi 43 Celsius and Dalbandin 42 Celsius.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023