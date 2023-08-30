BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
The Searle Company 
Limited (SEARLR2)              31-Aug-23         21-Sep-23         29-Sep-23        P rem. 25.00/-
==================================================================================================

