KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.898 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,120.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.231 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.121 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.048 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.709 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.032 billion), DJ (PKR 452.683 million), Silver (PKR 424.021 million), SP 500 (PKR 322.261 million), Copper (PKR 189.211 million), Natural Gas (PKR 170.062 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.610 million), Brent (PKR 74.810 million) and Palladium (PKR 37.047 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 74.412 million were traded.

