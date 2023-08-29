World water week: Dawlance, Bondh-e-Shams to deliver clean water through ‘OASIS Box’

KARACHI: Dawlance is the leading brand of innovative home appliances in Pakistan and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arçelik - the 2nd largest manufacturer in Europe. It also sponsors valuable initiatives to accelerate the socio-economic progress of the country.

On this world water week Dawlance has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bondh-e-Shams – a resourceful social-development organization, for setting up two Solar Water Projects, named ‘OASIS Box’.

Under this agreement, Dawlance has committed to provide financial assistance and other resources, over the next five years, to Bondh-e-Shams for completing this project. OASIS Box is a transportable, solar-powered water-filtration and storage unit that removes bacterial water contamination providing safe access to clean water daily.

One OASIS Box has the capacity to provide 10,000 litres of fresh drinking water daily. If 2 litres of water is consumed by each person; one Box will be sufficient for 5000 people.

