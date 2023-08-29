BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World water week: Dawlance, Bondh-e-Shams to deliver clean water through ‘OASIS Box’

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Dawlance is the leading brand of innovative home appliances in Pakistan and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arçelik - the 2nd largest manufacturer in Europe. It also sponsors valuable initiatives to accelerate the socio-economic progress of the country.

On this world water week Dawlance has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bondh-e-Shams – a resourceful social-development organization, for setting up two Solar Water Projects, named ‘OASIS Box’.

Under this agreement, Dawlance has committed to provide financial assistance and other resources, over the next five years, to Bondh-e-Shams for completing this project. OASIS Box is a transportable, solar-powered water-filtration and storage unit that removes bacterial water contamination providing safe access to clean water daily.

One OASIS Box has the capacity to provide 10,000 litres of fresh drinking water daily. If 2 litres of water is consumed by each person; one Box will be sufficient for 5000 people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dawlance home appliances in Pakistan OASIS Box Bondh e Shams

Comments

1000 characters

World water week: Dawlance, Bondh-e-Shams to deliver clean water through ‘OASIS Box’

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Read more stories