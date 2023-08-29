Maryam reviews performance of PML-N women wing

LAHORE: Acknowledging the PML-N women leaders and workers for standing by party in difficult times, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief organizer Maryam Nawaz expressed her resolve on Monday to give due regard and status to the women activists in the party.

Delegations of the PML-N Punjab women youth wing leaders and office-bearers from different districts called on Maryam. “I wish more party tickets be given to young boys and girls in the next general elections.” She said it is an encouraging thing that young girls are coming forward from the PML-N’s platform. The PML-N leadership is determined to empower the youth; we had given the interest-free loans to the youth and free laptops to the talented students are proof of this claim.

Maryam said the MSF was an active force in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we are re-organising this wing. She said the PML-N is the largest youth and women’s party in the country. “Women and youth will play an important role in the decision-making of the country,” she added.

Earlier, the meeting took a detailed review regarding performance of the women’s youth wing of the party. The participants briefed Maryam Nawaz about the party activities and the functioning of the organization in their respective districts. She appreciated the spirit of the officials and workers of the party’s Women Youth Wing.

During the meeting, the party women activists expressed their resolve to accord rousing reception to the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who is expected to return to Pakistan on October 15 this year. The decision to return around mid-October was taken after Shehbaz held two meetings with the PML-N supremo in London.

