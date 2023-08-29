KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 28, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,478.61 High: 47,733.5 Low: 47,399.27 Net Change: 401.61 Volume (000): 97,814 Value (000): 5,135,079 Makt Cap (000) 1,665,342,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,915.65 NET CH (-) 13.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,903.40 NET CH (-) 58.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,327.54 NET CH (+) 0.55 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,190.88 NET CH (-) 65.73 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,399.01 NET CH (-) 45.93 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,942.89 NET CH (-) 30.51 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-August-2023 ====================================

