BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 28, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,478.61
High: 47,733.5
Low: 47,399.27
Net Change: 401.61
Volume (000): 97,814
Value (000): 5,135,079
Makt Cap (000) 1,665,342,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,915.65
NET CH (-) 13.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,903.40
NET CH (-) 58.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,327.54
NET CH (+) 0.55
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,190.88
NET CH (-) 65.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,399.01
NET CH (-) 45.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,942.89
NET CH (-) 30.51
------------------------------------
As on: 28-August-2023
====================================
