BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
DGKC 49.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.95%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
HBL 99.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.71%)
MLCF 29.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.87%)
OGDC 97.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
PPL 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.78%)
PRL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.6%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,800 Decreased By -17.5 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,834 Decreased By -121.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 47,629 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By -32.2 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s Xpeng to acquire Didi’s smart EV unit in deal worth up to $744mn

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 10:18am

HONG KONG: Chinese electric car company Xpeng said it will acquire ride-hailing giant Didi’s smart electric vehicle (EV) unit in a deal worth as much as $744 million and the two companies will form a strategic partnership.

Xpeng’s shares surged around 13% in Monday trade.

As part of the deal, Xpeng will launch an A-class model next year under a new brand, currently called MONA, aiming to expand in the mass-market segment with the car to be priced in the $20,000 price tier.

“Project ‘MONA’ will accelerate the Company’s production and sales growth and help achieve greater economies of scale,” Xpeng said in a statement.

The deal comes amid slowing demand and excess manufacturing capacity in China’s EV industry that has made it hard for relative newcomers such as Didi to enter the market.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi only recently won a regulatory nod to manufacture EVs - two years after first announcing such plans, sources have said.

Didi said it will support the launch by “providing access to its mobility market” and the two companies will explore strategic cooperation in a number of areas, including marketing, financial and insurance services.

Other possible areas of cooperation include charging, robotaxis and jointly developing an international market.

China’s electric car drive, led by BYD, leaves global brands behind

Didi has been working with Chinese carmakers to develop robotaxis which it aims to put in service by 2025.

Didi will acquire around 3.25% of Xpeng shares under the deal, which could increase depending on whether production and sales targets are fulfilled.

The likely maximum deal value of $744 million includes potential milestone payments.

Didi Chinese electric car company Xpeng EV unit

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xpeng to acquire Didi’s smart EV unit in deal worth up to $744mn

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Oil marginally lower as global economic concerns loom

PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

Balochistan: Interim setup to help usher in industrial revolution: PM

Read more stories