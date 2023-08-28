Quality education: Dawood University’s entry test 2023 sets new standards

KARACHI: In a remarkable display of commitment to quality education and efficient management, Dawood University of Engineering & Technology (DUET) Karachi conducted its Fall Intake 2023 entry test Sunday, setting new benchmarks in transparency and organization.

The test, facilitated by IBA Karachi Testing Services, took place in two shifts, morning, and evening, hosting a staggering 2700 candidates out of the 3068 registered for the test.

Candidates hailing from various corners of Sindh and cities across Pakistan converged at IBA Karachi premises to vie for positions in the prestigious engineering and technology programs offered by the university. The allure of merit based as well as self-finance schemes brought these ambitious young minds together, each vying for a coveted spot among the 12 degree programs DUET has on offer.

One of the most heartening aspects of this year’s entry test was the commendable representation of female candidates, constituting 23 percent of the total registrations. This surge in female participation signals a positive shift towards greater gender inclusivity in the fields of engineering and technology.

What truly set this year’s entry test apart was the meticulous attention to detail in ensuring candidate comfort and a transparent testing environment. The university provided candidates with air-conditioned testing rooms, creating a conducive atmosphere for them to demonstrate their potential. In addition, a shuttle service was arranged to facilitate easy and hassle-free commuting from the main entrance to the test centres, easing any logistical concerns candidates might have had.

Parental satisfaction echoed through the air as guardians and parents observed the seamless arrangements that had been put in place by DUET’s admission committee and the supporting staff from IBA Karachi. The Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Samreen Hussain (T.I), Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Bhutto, Registrar Prof. Dr. Syed Asif Ali Shah, and members of the Admission Committee took a hands-on approach to supervising the entire process, from the test itself to the facilities extended to both candidates and their parents or guardians.

Furthermore, an innovative measure was introduced this year—the use of QR codes for electronic attendance marking. This modernized approach to attendance tracking exemplifies DUET’s forward-thinking direction and commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology in education.

The completion of the test in a disciplined and efficient manner was met with enthusiasm and appreciation from candidates and their families alike. After the test, university officials engaged with parents and candidates to gather valuable feedback about the arrangements and the perceived difficulty level of the test, demonstrating a dedication to continuous improvement.

DUET’s Fall Intake 2023 entry test stands as a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to quality education, transparent testing procedures, and efficient management. As the university continues to evolve, it’s clear that these measures not only reflect its values but also pave the way for a future where merit and excellence are at the forefront of engineering and technological education in Pakistan.