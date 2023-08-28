BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FTO Advisory Committee: Ziaul Haq Sarhadi nominated

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

PESHAWAR: Prominent businessman and President Frontier Custom Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has been nominated for the third time as member of the Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for the year 2023-24.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has reconstituted the advisory committee by selecting 22 persons as its members.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi who also holds the office of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) was first selected as member of advisory committee of FTO in the year 2020-21. However due to his meritorious services and dedication in resolving issues of the business community of the country, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi was reselected consecutively for the third time.

Meanwhile, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi in a press statement issued here on Sunday, thanked Dr. Asif Mahmood Jan (Hilal-i-Imtiaz) (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) for reposing confidence in him and held out assurance of complete cooperation and utilization of his abilities for betterment of FTO’s working.

Presently the FTO’s advisory committee has 22 members and its Chairman can co-opt any person as member for assistance of the committee.

