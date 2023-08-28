Prof Ghiyas paid tributes for his meritorious services

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has called upon the community of medical teachers to train young doctors acquainted with modern research and advancement in the medical world.

He added that we have to continue this mission with full professional dedication and hard work to keep updated so that talented, competent and trained human resource be available in the medical field to meet the future challenges and ensure the provision of medical facilities to the patients coming to the hospitals.

He expressed these views while addressing the farewell ceremony held in honour of Prof. Dr. Ghiyas ul Nabi Tayyab, which was organized by Prof. of Medicine Dr. Israrul Haq Toor and other Gastroenterologists at a local hotel. Prominent personalities associated with medicine and doctors participated in large a numbers.

Prof. Israr-ul-Haq Toor while paying tribute to Prof. Ghiyas ul Nabi Tayyeb for his valuable services in the field of medicine said that Prof. G.N Tayyab is a shining star in the medical field who cured millions of stomach and liver patients and he established his department which produced a large number of students who will continue to carry forward his mission.

On this occasion, Principal PGMI, in view of the high abilities of Prof. Ghiyas ul Nabi Tayyab, announced to declare him a Professor of Emeritus of LGH.

The hall erupted into applause when he announced that the state-of-the-art Department of Gastroenterology and Diagnostics Centre would be named after him as well.

Prof. Al-Fareed further said that scientists, teachers and doctors continue their mission even after retirement and thousands of students who benefit from them keep their name brighten. He added that the worthy students (doctors) of any teacher are in a way of charity, who by serving humanity not only brighten the name of their country and nation, but also represent worthy teacher at the global level.

Dr. Ghiyas ul Hasan said in his speech that Prof. Ghiyas ul Nabi Tayyab established Gastroentero-logy Wards for the first time in the teaching hospitals of the province, which is a great honour on his credit, while millions of patients have recovered from these wards so far while thousands of doctors have received training from this department also.

He further said that he worked day and night for hepatitis prevention, screening, awareness and provision of free medicines, which brought great relief to poor patients. He lauded that Prof. G.N Tayyab organized three international conferences which increased the professional skills of local doctors.

On this occasion, Prof. Ghiyas ul Nabi Tayyab thanked the organizers of the event for holding a wonderful event in his honour and gathering of all the senior teachers and doctors.

He said that the doctors of LGH have so much ability and competence that they can do the liver transplant without any difficulty.

He appealed to the Punjab Government to take advantage of the modern facilities at LGH while the Principal PGMI welcomed his proposal and said that the Government should take advantage of it as well.

Former Health Minister Kh. Salman Rafiq, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Tariq Salahuddin, Prof. Khalid Mahmood, Prof. Nusratullah Chaudhry, Prof. Dr. Sibat Al-Husnain, Prof. Khizar Hayat Gondal, Prof. Farooq Afzal, Prof. Agha Shabir Ali, Prof. Amir Zaman, Prof. Farid Ahmed Khan and others called Prof. Ghiyas ul Nabi Tayyab as a role model for others. They called him an asset of the Health Department and said that his knowledge and experience should remain continue. Family of Prof. Ghiyas ul Nabi Tayyab was also present in the ceremony, while at the end a cake was also cut and good wishes were expressed for him.

The participants sent off Prof. Ghiyas ul Nabi Tayyab with gifts, flowers and offered special prayers for his future.

