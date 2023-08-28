Six held as PTI stages ‘rally’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi East police arrested six workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a protest rally and a demonstration outside their office for the early release of their party Chairman on Sunday at Karsaz area.

The police have also made some arrests from other areas including outside the PTI’s Insaf House Karachi.

PTI Karachi spokesperson said East police arrested six workers from the Karsaz when they were holding a motorbike rally for the release of their party chairman.

He also claimed that the police beaten charged the participants of the rally at Shahrah-e-Quaid-a-Azam. He further said that PTI activists were arrested from Insaf House Karachi, Shahrah Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and Chowrangi.

On the other hand, Karachi police sources said that more arrests of PTI workers may be done.