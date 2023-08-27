BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 27, 2023
Pakistan

Naval chief presents cash award to World Junior Squash Champion Hamza

INP Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi highly appreciated the World Junior Squash Champion Muhammad Hamza Khan who recently won the World Junior (U-19) Squash Championship held at Melbourne, Australia.

It is worth mentioning here that it was after 36 years when any Pakistani squash player has secured such a remarkable triumph and brought a moment of pride for the entire country.

During the meeting held at Naval Headquarters, the Naval Chief congratulated the young champion for winning the title and bringing laurels for the country. He appreciated the efforts of Hamza and encouraged him to participate in future Squash events with full dedication and commitment.

In recognition of his meritorious achievement, the Naval Chief awarded the Champion with a cash prize of Rs 0.5 million and Life Time gratis Membership of Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex at Karachi.

Hamza Khan expressed his gratitude to Chief of the Naval Staff and Pakistan Navy for unwavering contributions towards the promotion of Squash in the country. He added that regular organizing of CNS Open National and International Squash Championships is a testament of PN’s commitment towards this sports.

