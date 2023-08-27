BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PM vows to resolve issues facing coalminers

APP Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Saturday assured to resolve issues of the coal mining industry in Balochistan.

The PM Kakar was talking to a delegation of coal mining companies from Balochistan.

The delegation informed the prime minister about the issues faced by the coal mining industry.

The PM asked the companies to ensure the protection of miners working in the coal mines. He said Balochistan is rich in natural resources, adding benefits could not be achieved from mining without adopting international standards.

Federal ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki, and provincial ministers and officials attended the meeting.

