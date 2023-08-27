BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Arrest of journalist’s killers demanded

NNI Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

KARACHI: Sindh caretaker Home Minister Brigadier Haris Nawaz (Retd) on Saturday said that a targeted operation being launched against gangs of bandits in Katcha Area.

Haris Nawaz was talking with a delegation of journalists who called on him and demanded arrest of the culprits involved in murder of Sukkur journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

The minister said that the inquiry will be based on merit and the media will be kept informed about progress of the probe. “The government of Sindh will give Rs 10 million compensation cheque to the family of the journalist,” the minister said.

He said that an organized campaign being launched against criminals in the province.

“A targeted operation being started against bandit gangs in Katcha Area,” he added.

